Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice Dev Kit

A far-field reference solution for the Alexa Voice Service

Amazon Alexa Premium
Far-Field Voice Development Kit

With the Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice Development Kit, Amazon is helping commercial device manufacturers more efficiently build high-quality Alexa voice experiences. Developers can integrate Alexa into products with the dev kit’s simplified architecture of “far-field in a chip”: premium-level voice technology on a single digital signal processor (DSP). The kit is based on the same premium-level voice recognition technology found in the latest Amazon Echo family of devices. Products built with the dev kit can pick up voice requests in noisy environments and while playing music at loud volumes.

  • Far-Field Voice Recognition
  • Amazon wake word engine (WWE) and audio processing algorithms running on Intel’s dual DSP with inference engine
  • 7-mic circular array and 8-mic rectangular array configurations from the Echo and Echo Show, respectively



Please speak with your Amazon AVS business development contact, or fill out the request form below, if interested in requesting the Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice Development Kit.

